Wrong-way driver kills woman on motorcycle on I-96 in Detroit

A woman died early Saturday after a wrong-way driver struck the motorcycle she was riding on with a man in Detroit.

Police said they started receiving calls around 3:15 a.m. about a driver traveling west on the eastbound side of I-96. Shortly after those calls, a crash was reported on I-96 and Meyers.

The 33-year-old wrong-way driver had hit a motorcycle, causing it to catch fire. The man who was driving the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, while his passenger died on impact.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The wrong-way driver has one prior alcohol offense. He is being lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.