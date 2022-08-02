Man charged after hit-and-run that killed woman on I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last week in Van Buren Township.
Kenneth Barrett was charged Friday with operating while license suspended/revoked/denied causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death. He was issued a $50,000/10% bond.
Police were called to the North I-94 Service Drive west of Beck Road just before 12:40 a.m. July 27 because a driver saw a body.
Natia Hardy
Natia Hardy, 26, was walking home after spending time with friends when she was hit. She leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter.
Barrett was arrested later that morning during a traffic stop. He is due back in court Aug. 10 for a probable cause conference.