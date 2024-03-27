Man charged after woman found murdered along West Michigan freeway

article

A man is accused of murdering the woman he was dating and leaving her body along a freeway in West Michigan last week.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, is charged with felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia.

Garcia's body was found on the shoulder of southbound US-131 near Leonard Street in Grand Rapids around 11:35 p.m. Friday. Michigan State Police said she had been shot to death.

Investigators developed a person of interest and began searching.

The next day, Garcia's vehicle was found unoccupied in a residential area of South Haven. On Sunday morning, Ortiz-Vite called the police, and he was arrested in the 2200 block of 68th Street in Fennville.

Ortiz-Vite is being held in the Kent County Jail without bond.