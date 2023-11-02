Man charged in Michigan GOP signature scandal now facing tax evasion charges

article

A man accused of defrauding Republican candidates who were running for Michigan governor is now facing tax evasion charges.

Shawn Wilmoth, 36, of Warren, was charged Wednesday with three counts of filing a false tax return for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Wilmoth was charged earlier this year in a signature scandal that spoiled five Republicans' candidacies. Authorities allege Wilmoth and others knowingly collected false signatures after firms he owned or co-owned were hired to gather signatures to get the candidates on the primary ballot last year.

Authorities say Wilmoth failed to report or underreported income from these firms and another on tax filings, leading to the new charges.

"Michigan’s income tax supports our state in countless crucial ways," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My office, as well as the Michigan Department of Treasury, take it very seriously when income earners attempt to cheat the state and deprive Michigan residents of crucial programming and operational funds."