Man charged in quadruple shooting that killed 3 at Detroit coney island

A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a quadruple shooting that killed three and left one man wounded at the Eagle Coney Island Sunday.

Mickey Dane Douglas has been charged with the fatal shootings of Detroiters Brian Jackson, 34, Carnell Watts, 24 and Courtney Willis, 20. Douglas is also charged with wounding a 28-year-old Detroit man.

At 11:01 p.m. Detroit police were sent to the diner in the 9100 block of Dexter Avenue responding to reports of the shooting. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the body of a man in the parking lot.

Inside the restaurant, the officers discovered two more men, and a surviving victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported the surviving victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Douglas has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Assault With Intent to Murder, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and five counts of Felony Firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned on July 22, 2020, after 10:00 a.m. in 36th District Court.

