Man charged with murder after shooting girlfriend in head twice in Detroit

The Brief One woman is dead after a shooting in Detroit. The alleged shooter barricaded himself in a house before police arrested him. 31-year-old shooter is alleged to have confessed to police



Desaun Ross

A 31-year-old Detroit man was remanded to jail Sunday following a Valentine's Day shooting that left his girlfriend dead.

Prosecutors told the court that Desaun Ross, 31, shot Ebony Robinson in the head, and then grabbed another gun and shot her a second time. Court officials said that Ross told them it was "to stop her from suffering."

It was alleged that Ross admitted to the shooting on police body camera footage, but that was not played in court on Sunday during his arraignment.

Ross is due back in court on Feb. 24 for a probably cause conference, and again March 3 for a preliminary examination.

What we know:

Police were called to the area of Washburn and Santa Clara around 9:05 a.m. Feb. 14 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home.

People living on Washburn, like Katrina, were not allowed to return to their homes after the shooting occurred Friday morning.

"When they said bullets flying I didn’t want to come so they had this thing blocked off right there, so when they said bullets flying I didn’t have a problem with going way out the way," Katrina said. "It’s scary, definitely scary. We’ve been here 14 years - lately it's been a lot of things going on around here."

The scene was not far from Mumford High School. Meanwhile, residents were shocked as it appeared the suspect shot the woman while she was in a car, which was found crashed into a front porch.

Officials say the woman died inside the car.

A few hours after the shooting, police were able to get the suspect to come out of the house, and they immediately arrested him.

What we don't know:



Detroit police have not revealed what led up to the shooting.