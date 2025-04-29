Man charged in road rage shooting outside Canton Walmart
FOX 2 - A 29-year-old Van Buren man has been charged for a shooting in the Canton Walmart parking lot on April 25.
The backstory:
Devonte James is facing six counts in the shooting, which was sparked by a road rage argument. James allegedly opened fire outside the store at 45555 Michigan Avenue. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Among his charges are assault with intent to murder, which carries a life sentence, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder - a 10-year sentence.
James was given a $250,000 personal bond at arraignment and will be back in court May 9.
The Canton Police Department encourages anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact us at 734-394-5400.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the police and prosecutor's office.