Man charged in road rage shooting outside Canton Walmart

The Brief Devonte James, 29, of Van Buren Township has been charged in a road rage shooting from April 25. A road rage dispute allegedly escalated to the parking lot altercation where James opened fire. There were no injuries in the incident, but James now faces a life sentence for assault with intent to murder.



A 29-year-old Van Buren man has been charged for a shooting in the Canton Walmart parking lot on April 25.

The backstory:

Devonte James is facing six counts in the shooting, which was sparked by a road rage argument. James allegedly opened fire outside the store at 45555 Michigan Avenue. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Among his charges are assault with intent to murder, which carries a life sentence, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder - a 10-year sentence.

James was given a $250,000 personal bond at arraignment and will be back in court May 9.

The Canton Police Department encourages anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact us at 734-394-5400.