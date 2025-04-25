Road rage leads to shooting in Canton Walmart parking lot

Road rage led to a man firing shots in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Canton on Friday morning.

Police were called to the store at 45555 Michigan Ave. just before 8:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. They learned that a road rage argument resulted in shots fired outside the store. No one was hurt.

A 29-year-old Van Buren Township man was arrested, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.