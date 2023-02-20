Man charged with driving under the influence after MSP trooper hit on I-94 in Detroit

article

A man was arrested last week after a crash on I-94 in Detroit injured a Michigan State Police trooper last year.

Carli Oneal-Waldon, 27, was arrested Friday at his job. He is charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and driving while license suspended causing serious injury.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022, Trooper Anna Humes was standing outside of her car patrolling after a three-vehicle crash on I-94 near Chene when Oneal-Waldon lost control and struck one of the vehicles involved in the crash. That vehicle was pushed into Humes, who suffered several broken bones and internal injuries.

After the crash, police said Oneal-Waldon was traveling too fast for the road conditions because it was snowing that night.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Humes is continuing to recover from her injuries. A fundraiser to support her is planned for March 3 at Byblos Banquet Hall in Dearborn. Learn more here.