Man charged with sex trafficking, child porn branded women with neck tattoos

A 32-year-old suspect has been charged with sex trafficking and possession and receiving child porn.

Parolee Tory Michael Anderson is accused of arranging sex dates for adult and minor females - the women were "branded" with neck tattoos bearing his name. A victim told police that Anderson tattoos his name on his girls’ necks.

Tory Anderson / MDOC OTIS

He was investigated and arrested by undercover agents from the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes task force.



The women allegedly worked out of the Gemini Motel on Plymouth Road in Redford and the Travelers Inn on Telegraph in Redford,

One of the girls is a 17-year-old minor. A message between Anderson and her talked about commercial sex trafficking - that she was waiting for her birthday to keep out him of trouble. She sent him nude photos of her that he used to set up dates.

In the messages the two shared, he promised her that they would be running a nationwide sex ring together by the time she was 19.

