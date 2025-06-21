Man in critical condition after being struck by truck in St. Clair County

article

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a truck Friday night in China Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy arrived at the crash site near Marine City Highway and King Road around 11:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

Authorities' investigation revealed that the 20-year-old from Cotterville Township was standing in the roadway in the 5900 block of King Road when he was hit by a northbound 2012 Ford F150. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old male from St. Clair.

The injured man was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Initial reports indicated that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and left the scene. However, the driver of the Ford is cooperating with the investigation and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff's office stated.

What's next:

The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Clair County Crash Investigation Team.

The Source: Information for this story came from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.



