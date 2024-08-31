Man critically injured in Veteran's Park shooting in Warren

One man was critically injured when he was shot following an altercation at Warren's Veteran's Park just after 7:30p.m. Aug. 31.

Police said that two men walked up to a white sedan that was parked in the lot at the park, and after a short altercation, one of the people in the car opened fire on the two men.

One of the men was struck multiple times in the arm and lower extremities. The white sedan then fled the scene last seen northbound on Campbell.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A canvass of the area by officers located a handgun, several spent shell casings, as well as other evidence of a shooting. It is unknown at this point how many occupants were inside the white sedan when this incident occurred.