Man in custody after string of mobile home break-ins in Monroe Township

article

A man is now facing charges after authorities say he broke into three homes in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the break-ins happened on or around Oct. 8 in the Meadowbrook Mobile Home park in Monroe Township.

Investigators developed Bailey Austin Herrell, 25, as a suspect and began surveilling him on Oct. 10. While watching him, deputies tried to stop him in the area of Telegraph and Dunbar roads, but he fled. More deputies responded to the area and located Herrell on Eastwood Street in the Evergreen Acres subdivision.

Herrell was arrested on active, unrelated warrants. He was initially charged with resisting/obstructing police and carrying a concealed weapon. After an investigation, a report was submitted to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, and additional charges of first-degree and second-degree home invasion were added. He was arraigned on the charges Wednesday and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.