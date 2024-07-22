Man in custody for non-fatal shooting outside Southfield bar

Days after a shooting at a popular bar in Southfield, police have confirmed a man is now in custody and charged with assault with intent to murder after he allegedly shot someone last week.

Willam Nunez Jr. was arrested at his home after being identified by Southfield police as the shooter at Starters Bar and Grill on Evergreen Road last Wednesday.

Nunez allegedly shot a 39-year-old when the two parties got into a fight in what the Southfield police chief described as "very senseless."

"Two acquaintances get into an argument which evolves into a shooting," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, describing how things escalated.

Police first became aware of the shooting when they pulled a Dodge Ram Pickup truck that was speeding away from the scene.

"The officers discovered that the victim of the shooting was an occupant of the vehicle which was being driven by the victim's brother," Barren said.

The 31-year-old victim inside was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Around the same time, investigators discovered a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette at Goldwin and Evergreen that had been damaged with blood inside.

"The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect who are acquainted were involved in a verbal altercation inside the establishment that progressed outside," said Barren.

According to police, who offered an update during a press conference on Monday, both parties drove away with one vehicle stopping and firing shots into the other. Police later identified Nunez as the offender.

Nunez, a 38-year-old resident of Taylor, was also charged with felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

"My commitment to the community, we will get to the bottom of this and hold anyone responsible and will be held accountable for his actions," he said.