Man dead after crash on Southfield near I-96 in Detroit

One person is dead following a crash on Southfield in Detroit on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:10 AM on Southfield near I-96.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a crash with CPR in progress.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a crash between a Jeep and a Chevy Malibu. The boyfriend of the driver of the Jeep arrived at the crash scene and parked his Charger in the right lane behind the crash, police said.

The boyfriend was walking in the traffic lane to the Jeep when a red single-cab pickup truck struck the boyfriend and then the Jeep, police said.

The driver of the red pickup truck was picked up by an unknown person on the service drive and left the scene. She was arrested several hours later.

The male boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

