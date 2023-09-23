Ypsilanti man gets $2 million bond for Ann Arbor armed robbery, attempted break-in, police say

article

A judge set an extremely high bond for one of three suspects accused of robbing two women at gun and knifepoint and trying to break into an Ann Arbor home.

Christian Reyes, 22, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree attempted home invasion, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing a police officer stemming from the alleged crimes early Thursday. He is now being held on a $2 million cash/surety bond.

Police were called around 2:15 a.m. by two women who said they were robbed in the 200 block of S. Main Street. The victims said they were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle suddenly made a U-turn and parked near them.

The driver, who was armed with a long gun, got out and approached the women. The passenger, who was wearing a ski mask, got out holding a knife. One of the suspects demanded cash and fled when the victims complied, police said.

The victims provided a description of the suspects and vehicle to police.

A few minutes later, police spotted a vehicle matching the description with a passenger wearing a ski mask at a gas station at 402 S. Main St. The suspects fled westbound on W. William Street. Police pursued the suspects until they crashed at Allmendinger Park at 655 Pauline.

Police said Reyes and another suspect fled, while one of the passengers, a 20-year-old Saline man, stayed at the scene. He was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital. Police said there was also a long gun at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned about an attempted break-in they believe involved the same suspects. That crime happened around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Arbordale.

The 28-year-old homeowner said he heard his car alarm and then someone banging on his front door. Once he opened the door, two male suspects confronted him, and one of the suspects tried to force his way into the victim's home. Police said the homeowner managed to fight off the suspects and lock his front door.

Police believe the suspect damaged the victim's vehicle before leaving.

Around 4:35 a.m., police say they located Reyes walking on S. Main Street. He had outstanding arrest warrants and was taken into custody without incident.

Police later found the third suspect, an 18-year-old Ann Arbor man. Charges are pending against him and the other suspect who was hospitalized.

