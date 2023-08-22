Woman survives attempted murder-suicide in Washtenaw County

A man shot and killed himself after shooting his fiancée at a home in Superior Township early Tuesday.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the 40-year-old man shot the 39-year-old woman multiple times at a home in the 9800 block of High Meadow Drive before turning the gun on himself.

It happened just after midnight. When police arrived, they found the woman still alive.

"This woman is strong. To survive multiple wounds, make the call herself - to get herself and her child some help," said Derrick Jackson with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. The woman was able to call her family who then called police.

The couple's 1-year-old child was also in the house at the time. It wasn't injured.

Police aren't sure of a motive but believe domestic violence may be a factor.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.