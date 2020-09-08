Man dies after driving into Taylor MDOT building on Telegraph

A man is dead after an early-morning crash in Taylor when he ran into a government building.

A preliminary investigation by state police found a driver exiting the interstate at Telegraph sped across the road, over a grassy area and into the rear end of a Department of Transporation building.

The crash was around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency crews from Taylor converged on the crash scene, located at 6510 Telegraph Rd. near the blue Gateway Bridge structure on I-94.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after officials pulled him from the wreck and attempted CPR procedures.

In a tweet about the crash, Michigan State Police say it's possible the driver had suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Law enforcement is still investigating.