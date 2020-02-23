Man dies after jumping in water to get phone while ice fishing

One man passed away Sunday morning while ice fishing, authorities say.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office say that 27-year man was ice fishing with a friend in the area of San Juan and North River Road.

Authorities say the man dropped his cell phone in the water and went in to retrieve it, but did not resurface.

Several hours later, the man's body was found.

MCSO say this is an open investigation.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

