Man drives into St. Clair River; dies at hospital

A man is dead after police say he drove into the St. Clair River.

The scene unfolded Sunday evening in the parking lot of Voyageur restaurant located at 525 Riverside in St. Clair.

MORE: Roseville police investigate shooting that left several people injured

St. Clair Police Chief Timothy Raker says the driver of a white Jeep pulled into the parking lot and sped up, crashing through the railing and into the river.

"It took around 20-40 minutes for divers to get him out," Raker said.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Stay with Fox 2 for updates.