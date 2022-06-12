Roseville police investigate shooting that left several people injured

Several people were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Roseville.

Roseville police say they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 26000 block of Kelly, near Frazho and I-94.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene and quickly took control. Officers quickly secured the scene and rendered aid," Roseville police said in a news release.

Police say there are several shooting victims at area hospitals but did not specify how many.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Several firearms were recovered, and several people are in custody, police said.

