Man electrocuted while clearing debris in Macomb County

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirms a 61-year-old man was electrocuted when he came in contact with electric lines while running a vacuum truck.

The sheriff's office said the Armada man was operating a vacuum truck on Powell Road near 32 Mile when he was killed. The man was cleaning out a recently dug hole for a power line when the boom arm of the truck came in contact with electric lines above him.

The man, a DTE Energy contractor, was electrocuted and a fire quickly engulfed the truck.

DTE crews shut off power and made the scene safe for first responders but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vacall cleans sewers and catch basins with a boom arm.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that a contractor lost an employee today while doing work for DTE. The individual, who was working in Macomb County, came in contact with overhead equipment and was fatally wounded. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones. Our teams are currently on the scene, working with first responders and local officials to assist with the investigation,' the sheriff's office said in a statement.