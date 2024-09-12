Man killed after vacuum truck hits power lines in Macomb County

A vacuum truck in Macomb County hit power lines in the northern portion of the county, sparking a fire that charred the cab of the truck. Authorities confirmed one man died as a result.

The Macomb County Sheriff said they were called just after 1 p.m. Thursday to the fire on Romeo Plank at 32 Mile Road. The driver, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details are available at this time but the truck is a Vacall vacuum truck. Vacall cleans sewers and catch basins with a boom arm.

The boom arm of the truck was extended and appears to have come in contact with power lines. It sparked a fire that engulfed the cab of the truck in flames.

DTE is on the scene and an electric truck appears to have utilized its bucket and boom to lift the wires.

Powell Road is closed in both directions.

FOX 2 is working to learn more about the incident and what happened.