Man exposes self at children's clothing store in Redford

Redford police are searching for a suspect after he exposed himself at the Kids for Less clothing store on March 17.

Police said the man was following customers around the store in Redford Oaks Plaza as he touched himself. After a customer saw him doing this, he quickly left, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-20s with medium-length braids. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. French at efrench@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2579