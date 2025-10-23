Michigan man fighting leukemia released by ICE after two month detainment

The Brief A man who was detained by ICE has life-threatening leukemia and has recently been released, according to the ACLU. Jose Contreras-Cervantes was released from federal custody and reunited with his wife and three young children. He was detained for two months.



A Michigan man living with life-threatening leukemia while detained by ICE is now free.

That’s the word from the ACLU which went to work on his behalf to get him returned to family and connected to doctors.

FOX 2 was told by people close to the case that it’s one of many decisions that could change the tide of the ongoing immigration enforcement activities around the country.

Big picture view:

Jose Contreras-Cervantes was released from federal custody and reunited with his wife and three young children following a more than two month detainment because of a pending deportation.

The ACLU recently filed a petition with the U.S. District Court here in downtown Detroit, requesting a judge to order a bond hearing for Jose and seven others in custody.

On Friday, the judge ordered that they either get a bond hearing within seven days or be released right away.

What they're saying:

Jose’s wife, Lupita, released a statement expressing her gratitude.

It says in part:

"This ruling provides incredible relief for me and my family. The stress created by the threats to Jose’s health because of the disruption of his treatment for a rare, life-threatening form of leukemia has been constant. Worst of all is watching my children suffer with the heartbreak and anxiety of being separated from the father they dearly love. We even had to celebrate Jose’s birthday without him—along with my son’s birthday and my birthday this past weekend—moments that should have been joyful, but instead reminded us of how much we’ve lost while he’s been detained. We can’t wait to hold him in our arms again."

The ACLU‘s Detroit team is also reacting on Thursday night.

"We were overjoyed that Jose came home and is reunited with his wife and three young children. Seeing them reunited was just so joyous but also gut wrenching at the same time because his detention was absolutely needless and cruel to be separated for two and a half months from his family, when he has this terrible disease and taking that precious time. We don’t know how long his family has…stealing that time from them," said ACLU Attorney Miriam Aukerman.

What's next:

Jose’s lawyer says the Mexico native has been living in the U.S. for about 20 years — though not legally and has no criminal record aside from minor traffic offenses, according to reports.