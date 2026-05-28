Man found dead at scene of Detroit house fire on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Fire is at the scene of a suspected deadly fire on the city's east side Thursday.
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First responders arrived to the report of a house fire in the 13300 block of Longview at 9:50 a.m. where they found the victim deceased.
Firefighters made their way inside through the rear of the house located near Chalmers and Outer Drive.
After rushing past a kitchen fire, firefighters found the victim inside one of the rooms, a spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Departments said.
The cause of the man's death is still being investigated.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as we receive it.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Fire Department.