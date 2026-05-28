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Man found dead at scene of Detroit house fire on city's east side

Published  May 28, 2026 11:10 AM EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • A man was found dead inside the site of an active fire on Detroit's east side.
    • The cause of the man's death has not been determined. 
    • The cause of the fire and the man's death is being investigated.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Fire is at the scene of a suspected deadly fire on the city's east side Thursday.

Big picture view:

First responders arrived to the report of a house fire in the 13300 block of Longview at 9:50 a.m. where they found the victim deceased.

Firefighters made their way inside through the rear of the house located near Chalmers and Outer Drive. 

After rushing past a kitchen fire, firefighters found the victim inside one of the rooms, a spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Departments said.

The cause of the man's death is still being investigated.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as we receive it. 

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Fire Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit