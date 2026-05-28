Man found dead at scene of Detroit house fire on city's east side

The Brief A man was found dead inside the site of an active fire on Detroit's east side. The cause of the man's death has not been determined. The cause of the fire and the man's death is being investigated.



Detroit Fire is at the scene of a suspected deadly fire on the city's east side Thursday.

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First responders arrived to the report of a house fire in the 13300 block of Longview at 9:50 a.m. where they found the victim deceased.

Firefighters made their way inside through the rear of the house located near Chalmers and Outer Drive.

After rushing past a kitchen fire, firefighters found the victim inside one of the rooms, a spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Departments said.

The cause of the man's death is still being investigated.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as we receive it.