Man found dead in Grand Canyon after falling 200 feet from North Rim

Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park say they have recovered the body of a man who fell from the North Rim on Friday.

The 44-year-old visitor had reportedly fallen 200 feet from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail.

"The visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the edge," officials said.

His name was not released, and the National Park Service is investigating the incident.

Grand Canyon NPS released the following safety tips for hikers on the canyon:

Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim.

In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.

Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.

Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.

Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.

Do not back up without first looking where you are going.

More Arizona headlines

Rescuers recovered a body near Bright Angel Trail.







