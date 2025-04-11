Man found shot to death inside Commerce Township house; suspect arrested
FOX 2 - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a Commerce Township residence in the early morning hours of Friday.
What we know:
The Burton man was deceased at the scene, in the 300 block of Vinona Terrace, near Wise and Carroll Lake roads, while Oakland County deputies arrested the suspect.
A 24-year-old Commerce Township man is in custody for the fatal shooting which, took place at 12:25 a.m.
What we don't know:
Circumstances regarding the shooting have not been released, while the identities of the victim and suspect are pending.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.