Man found shot to death inside Commerce Township house; suspect arrested

The Brief A 21-year-old man from a Flint suburb was fatally shot at a Commerce Township home early Friday morning. A 24-year-old suspect was arrested at the residence, in the 300 block of Vinona Terrace, by police. The identity of the suspect has not been released, pending arraignment while the victim's name has not been released by police yet.



A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a Commerce Township residence in the early morning hours of Friday.

What we know:

The Burton man was deceased at the scene, in the 300 block of Vinona Terrace, near Wise and Carroll Lake roads, while Oakland County deputies arrested the suspect.

A 24-year-old Commerce Township man is in custody for the fatal shooting which, took place at 12:25 a.m.

What we don't know:

Circumstances regarding the shooting have not been released, while the identities of the victim and suspect are pending.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



