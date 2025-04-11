Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death inside Commerce Township house; suspect arrested

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 11, 2025 12:55pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 21-year-old man from a Flint suburb was fatally shot at a Commerce Township home early Friday morning.
    • A 24-year-old suspect was arrested at the residence, in the 300 block of Vinona Terrace, by police.
    • The identity of the suspect has not been released, pending arraignment while the victim's name has not been released by police yet.

FOX 2 - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a Commerce Township residence in the early morning hours of Friday.

What we know:

The Burton man was deceased at the scene, in the 300 block of Vinona Terrace, near Wise and Carroll Lake roads, while Oakland County deputies arrested the suspect.

A 24-year-old Commerce Township man is in custody for the fatal shooting which, took place at 12:25 a.m.

What we don't know:

Circumstances regarding the shooting have not been released, while the identities of the victim and suspect are pending.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. 


 

