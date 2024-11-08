Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death outside MJR Theater in Waterford

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 8, 2024 11:12am EST
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was found suffering a gunshot wound outside MJR Theater in Waterford Township on Thursday night, police said.

According to the police department, the 28-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot to the chest at the movie theater on Highland Road around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that the suspect was a 24-year-old West Bloomfield man. He was arrested overnight when police executed a search warrant in West Bloomfield Township. Police said the shooting was targeted.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-618-6108.

