Man hit, killed after getting out of crashed car on I-75 in Oakland County

The Brief A driver was hit and killed after getting out of his crashed car on I-75. It happened Tuesday night near Grange Hall Road in Oakland County. Police are using this incident to remind people not to get out of their vehicles if involved in a crash.



Police are reminding drivers involved in crashes to stay in their vehicles after a man was hit and killed on I-75 on Tuesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, the 25-year-old driver was going too fast for road conditions on southbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road when he lost control and hit the right shoulder wall in the construction zone around 10:20 p.m. After his car became disabled in the left lane, the Burton man got out and was standing in the left lane.

Another driver then hit the disabled vehicle, which caused the man to be struck and pushed into the road, where he was hit by another vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers involved both stopped and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

What they're saying:

"I can not say this enough - stay in your car if you are involved in a crash," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "The pedestrian who was not hurt during the initial crash, ended up losing his life due to standing in the road after that crash. Stay in your vehicle, keep your seat belt on and call 911."