Click It or Ticket: Michigan police cracking down on drivers not wearing seat belts

The Brief During the Click It or Ticket initiative, Michigan police will be looking for drivers not wearing seat belts. This campaign will be held from May 19 through June 1. Drivers who violate the seat belt law may face a $65 fine.



Use your seat belt, or you could be slapped with a $65 fine.

Seat belt use is always required in Michigan, but for the next two weeks, police will be paying extra attention to drivers as part of the Click It or Ticket initiative.

Timeline:

The seat belt enforcement period begins Monday and will run through June 1.

By the numbers:

According to data provided by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP), wearing a seat belt in the front seat can reduce your risk of dying in a crash by 45%.

Seat belts have saved 344,448 lives since 1975, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) first began recording data.

If everyone had been wearing a seat belt since, an additional 381,787 lives could have been saved, according to the OHSP.

Dig deeper:

Michigan law requires all drivers and front seat passengers to be buckled in, regardless of age. Passengers who are older than 8 and no longer required to sit in a car seat or booster seat must wear a seat belt in all seats until age 15.

Though seat belts are not required for back seat passengers 16 and older, they are still encouraged to wear them.