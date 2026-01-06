Man hit and killed by snow-plow in Farmington Hills: Driver appears in court

The Brief Police say 51-year-old Bryan Derryberry was arraigned on charges that he left the scene of a deadly accident. A spokesperson with the Road Commission says they are absolutely stunned and can’t think of something like this happening.



A man killed in a hit-and-run was actually struck by a snow plow operated by the Oakland County Road Commission and that plow driver is now facing a judge.

What they're saying:

Farmington Hills Police say 51-year-old Bryan Derryberry was arraigned on charges that he left the scene of a deadly accident on Middlebelt between 9 Mile and 10 Mile Roads on New Year's Day.

The charge is a 5-year felony. He was released on a $100,000 personal bond.

Police say around 8 a.m. Jan. 1 they found an unconscious man lying on the side of Middlebelt after he was struck by a vehicle and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was identified as 68-year-old Edward Detroit of Macomb County.

Dig deeper:

Police found through their probe that a Road Commission of Oakland County plow truck was in the area at the time of the crash. They say evidence picked up from the truck confirmed the plow was involved.

A spokesperson with the Road Commission says they are absolutely stunned and can’t think of something like this happening before in their nearly 30 years on the job.

"This is, you know, a terrible tragedy. You know our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of the deceased in this case," said Road Commission of Oakland County Spokesman Craig Bryson. "It’s a terrible tragedy for all involved, but because it’s now in the court system and being investigated, we really want to let that process run its course before we say anything more."

What's next:

The driver’s next court appearance is a pre-exam conference scheduled for Jan. 16.