Man hit and killed by van in Waterford Township

The Brief A Waterford man died after he was hit by a van while crossing Cooley Lake Road. Police said the victim was crossing against the light when he was struck.



A pedestrian in Waterford Township was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing against a light late Saturday.

Police said the 69-year-old Waterford man was crossing Cooley Lake Road at Hiller Road just after 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Econoline driven by an 81-year-old White Lake Township man. The victim was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Witnesses are asked to contact police at 248-618-6062.