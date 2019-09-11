Man holding sign outside Detroit car wash killed by hit-and-run driver

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man was killed working outside a Detroit car wash on the city's east side.

Officials say an SUV jumped the curb, hit him and fled the scene.

"He came to work at 11 p.m. We saw him coming in with a smile on his face, and now he ain't going home," said Bryant Burt.

Coworkers watched in horror as one of their own, a 65-year-old man, was killed in a hit and run.

"That's a sucker move to hit somebody like that and just keep going," Burt said.

Cameras at the Express Quick Lube Auto Repair on Gratiot near Linnhurst show the victim standing near the entrance to the oil change shop holding a sign to get customers' attention.

"No nonsense, came to work, did what he's supposed to do. When fire trucks passed by he saluted them," Burt said.

The same cameras capture the moment a maroon SUV crashed into him.

"We heard a boom and when I turned around I saw him rolling. I went out there, and he was lifeless," Burt said.

An ambulance arrived in seconds, but they were unable to revive him. Police are not sure what caused the driver to leave the road and strike the victim.

"It's almost like he took aim, I don't know if he was looking down at his phone or if it was a mistake, it was a mistake. Just turn around and say it was a mistake," Burt said.

Others attempt to chase the suspect down, but weren't able to keep up.

"The people who did what they had to do to make sure that this guy is locked up maybe ,they did what they had to do. We appreciate ya'll and I'm pretty sure his family is going to appreciate it too," Burt said.

Police are asking anyone with information on who might have been behind the wheel of the red or maroon SUV to give them a call.