Man in critical condition after a shooting that allegedly started because of a physical altercation

Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 12:30 in the 13500 block of Cherrylawn.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was standing in the street, where a group of people were gathering. A physical altercation allegedly occurred between two men. The victim then intervened and was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information should call The Detroit Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up,