Man in critical condition after being shot at gathering, police search for suspect

One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning right before 12:30 in the 15800 block of Schaefer.

Detroit Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man, was at a gathering when someone fired shots and one of those shots struck him. He was taken to the hospital, and listed in critical condition.

As of right now, police have no suspect in custody.

The circumstances surround the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.