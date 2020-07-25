Man in critical condition after St. Mary's stabbing, Detroit Police investigate

A man was sent to the hospital after a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning around 1:00 in the 15700 block of St. Mary's.

Detroit Police say the 42-year-old man had an altercation with the 38-year-old male suspect, which eventually escalated in the suspect stabbing him multiple times.

The suspect left the scene, but shortly after he was arrested in the area of Linwood and Pasadena.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

As of right now, the circumstances are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

