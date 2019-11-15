Expand / Collapse search

Man in mobility scooter killed in crash with car in Troy

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a man in a mobility scooter was killed in a crash with a car. 

Police say the crash happened Nov. 14 around 7:30 p.m. on John R near Isabell in Troy. Police say the man was crossing improperly on the scooter and was not within a crosswalk when he was hit. 

The driver of a 2005 Ford Taurus wasn't hurt in the crash. 

That area of John R was closed for about two and a half hours for the investigation. 

Police are still working to identify the victim as he was not carrying any form of identification.