Man in stable condition after shooting in Chesterfield Apartment Complex

A 27-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot at the Chesterfield Glens Apartment Complex Saturday night.

Around 7:00 p.m. 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. When officers responded they helped the victim who had received multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a fight developed in the neighborhood which resulted in the victim being shot three times.

He was sent to a local hospital and has been listed as stable.

The shooting is being investigated. There are no suspects in custody.