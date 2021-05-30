Expand / Collapse search

Man in stable condition after shooting in Chesterfield Apartment Complex

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

CHESTERFIELD TWP, Mich - A 27-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot at the Chesterfield Glens Apartment Complex Saturday night. 

Around 7:00 p.m. 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. When officers responded they helped the victim who had received multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say a fight developed in the neighborhood which resulted in the victim being shot three times. 

He was sent to a local hospital and has been listed as stable. 

The shooting is being investigated. There are no suspects in custody.