Man in white van offers child candy in Eastpointe, police say

Eastpointe police issued a stranger danger alert after a man in a white van offered a child candy on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the child was walking home from school in the area of David and Ego when a man approached them and offered them candy some time between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. When the child ignored the man, the man grabbed an unknown object and approached them.

The child walked away, and the man left in the van.

Police are now seeking information about the man and the incident.

The man is described as white and between the ages of 50 and 60. He was about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was driving a full-sized white paneled van.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-445-5100.