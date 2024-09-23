Man injures 2 officers after leading Redford police on chase in stolen van

article

A man got into a physical confrontation with Redford Township police, injuring two officers, after he led them on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, officers "responded to the area of Dalby and 8 Mile for an occupied stolen van," according to a police release. The driver, Robbin Lagrande Gough Jr., fled in the stolen vehicle as police located and attempted to arrest him – prompting a chase.

The pursuit was brief.

Officers successfully boxed in the van, bringing it to a halt and mitigating any additional risk to the public, police said. When officers removed Gough from the vehicle, "a physical altercation ensued" that left two Redford officers with injuries.

The suspect was arrested.

"Both officers had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment," according to police. "The officers were later discharged with non-life-threatening injuries."

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Gough was arraigned under a warrant charging him with four felonies. He was charged as a habitual offender for the fourth time.

The suspect's bond was set at $1,000,000 cash/surety. The court also ordered him to wear a GPS tether.

Gough had previously been granted parole, but failed to comply with the terms. It is alleged he was involved in several other crimes prior to the Sept. 18 incident, police said. Additional charges are pending.