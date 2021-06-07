Man killed after being rear-ended, hit by oncoming car while trying to turn

Authorities in St. Clair County said a man was killed Sunday afternoon when a Warren man failed to stop rear-ended clipped the back of his SUV, causing a three-car crash.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the three-car crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Marine City Highway, about two-and-a-half miles east of I-94.

The sheriff said a 58-year-old Lenox Township man driving a 2017 Nissan Versa east on Marine City Highway was slowing to make a left turn into a business. Behind him was a 21-year-old Warren man in a 2008 Ford Edge.

Authorities said the man driving the edge didn't yield and rear-ended the Nissan, causing it to spin into the westbound lanes and directly into the path of a 2011 Dodge Avenger, driven by a 26-year-old man from Flint.

The Lenox Township man, after being rear-ended and then hit by an oncoming car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Flint man was hospitalized with minor injuries and the Warren man was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.