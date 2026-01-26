Man killed in Detroit house fire

article

The Brief A house fire killed a man in Detroit early Monday. The victim was found on the first floor of a burning home on Parkhurst. It is unclear what caused the fire.



A man died early Monday in a Detroit house fire.

The Detroit Fire Department responded to a home in the 40 block of W. Parkhurst around 5:20 a.m. Just under five minutes after the call, fire crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

Fire crews entered the home and battled the flames before locating a man on the first floor of the home. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other people were in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.