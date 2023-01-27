Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on.

The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

The sheriff said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, also a man, was wearing a seatbelt and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Alcohol or drug use is not known at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled.