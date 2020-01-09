Man killed in overnight house fire in Harper Woods

A young man was killed overnight in a house fire in Harper Woods.

Firefighters were called to the home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 21000 block of Country Club Drive, which is near I-94.

When firefighters got there the house was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found inside. Investigators believe he likely died of smoke inhalation.

He lived in the home alone and no one else was there at the time.

Investigators believe the fire likely started in the upper level of the home and quickly spread, but aren't sure yet what caused the fire. The home is a complete loss.

Investigators say a small marijuana grow operation with marijuana plants was also found in the basement.