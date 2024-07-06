Man killed at Peachtree Apartments, the day after another was stabbed in same complex

article

Jaret Mays was in the prime of his life when he was gunned down in Clinton Township earlier this week.

Mays, 35, was shot multiple times.

He was shot Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Peachtree Apartments. Another victim in a separate incident was stabbed at the apartment complex the day before. Earlier this year, there was another fatal shooting at the complex as well.

Police said that Mays was shot around 11 a.m. July 4.

"Jaret was a man of many talents," his aunt Lorie Mays said. "He owned his own company, he worked at Chrysler, he was a nurse by trade … He was a guy with a very big heart."

Mays said he was a "good person," and his death is "very heartbreaking."

His family and friends held a vigil and remembrance of life for Mays in Detroit, at his mother’s house, July 6.

His family said that he was an actor in multiple movies filmed in Detroit and traveled a lot.

"We want to see justice," Lorie Mays said. "We want people to speak up."

Mays was the father of seven children.

"I don’t understand it," Lorie said. "They took a father away from a lot of children."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Mays down, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Jaret Mays

The victim in the July 3 stabbing is still in the hospital. His alleged attacker was his girlfriend, who was charged with attempted murder.

Jennifer Marie Hayes, age 29, stabbed her boyfriend multiple times and left him to die. Police found him about five hours after he was attacked.

Jennifer Marie Hayes

Hayes was arraigned Friday in 41B Clinton Township District Court where Magistrate Ryan Zemke set bond at $250,000 cash/surety only.

If released Hayes must wear a steel GPS tether. A Probable Cause Hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2024 at 8:30 am by District Court Judge Sebastian Lucido.

"Domestic Violence needs to stop. Violence has no place in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.