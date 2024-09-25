Man killed in violent hit-and-run on Gratiot as passing cars fly by

A Roseville man died early Wednesday morning as he was hit while walking on Gratiot and then was left to die.

The 30-year-old man was found lying in the road at Gratiot near 9 Mile on Wednesday morning after police said he was hit by a silver sedan – believed to be a Honda Accord.

According to Eastpointe Police Lt. Alex Holish, the car that hit him will have significant damage.

"There’s damage to the front, the top of the hood and it’s hard to tell because it was a little wet out whether there’s damage to the windshield or not," Holish said.

It was just after midnight and the victim was crossing the street when he was hit by the passing car. But not only did that car hit him and continue driving, several other people passed by and didn't try to help, either.

"And we’re not talking 1-3 cars, we’re talking numerous vehicles just driving around him and you can see cars would slow down and drive around him in order not to run him over yet nobody bothered to pull out their cell phone and make a call," Holish said.

It was a full seven minutes before anyone called stopped to help.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the car and the driver.

He warns people about crossing the street at night but urges the driver to come forward immediately.

"I would urge them to contact us, set up an appointment to talk to us and explain what happened – and provide their side of their story. And if there’s any justification, please let us know," Holish said.

Anyone who was on Gratiot near 9 Mile early Wednesday morning is urged to call Eastpointe Police.