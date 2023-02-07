Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road.

Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by a car just west of Inkster Road. Officers arrived and found the Detroit man unconscious in the middle of the road. He was taken to a Farmington Hills hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old resident of Detroit, is cooperating. Police said it is not believed that alcohol is a factor for the driver.

The Farmington Hills Police Department are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 248-871-2610.

