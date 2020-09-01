Man killed when recently trimmed tree falls on car in White Lake

A father was killed on Monday when a tree that neighbors say was trimmed earlier that day toppled over onto his car.

The 42-year-old Clarkston man was driving with his 18-year-old stepdaughter on Williams Lake Road Monday when the tree fell and killed him.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for him, he's identified as Ron and was a business owner, husband, and father.

Neighbor Dennis Brennan said there have been concerns about the way trees have been trimmed over the roads in the area for a while.

"It's a shame. It's a very bad thing to happen but they shouldn't be trimming trees the way they trim them," he said.

Dennis and other neighbors said Wright Tree Service was out trimming trees in the neighborhood earlier in the day on Monday.

"That's the company that cuts for DTE clearing the lines," Brennan said. "The whole backside is butchered you have these big limbs hanging out over the side of the road. Eventually, it's going to fall it's going to hurt somebody else."

FOX 2 reached out to DTE and Wright Tree Service and DTE provided the following statement:

Our hearts go out to the family involved. Our teams are working with local authorities to investigate, but at this time, we have no reason to believe that DTE Energy or any of our partners were involved with the incident.

As the investigation continues, Brennan says there are other tree limbs waiting to fall.

"There's another one right there waiting to fall on the road," he said.

For the family and friends are working to raise money for funeral services. For more information, check out their GoFundMe page here.

