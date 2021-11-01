Man killed while walking out of Pontiac liquor store

A man was killed and another was hurt when they were shot while walking out of a Pontiac liquor store Sunday.

Authorities said Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, and a 48-year-old man were walking out of Lions Food Market at 640 Auburn just after 7 p.m. when someone opened fire.

Betty was shot in the back multiple times and found lying outside the store, while the other man was struck in the foot and found inside.

Betty was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter was a black man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, tan Timberland boots, and a blue hat.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org to submit tips.